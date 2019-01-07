EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: “Minding the Gap” star Zack Mulligan

The Rockford based award-winning film Minding the Gap has received numerous recognition and success. It has recently made it on the Oscar shortlist for Best Documentary Feature.

Minding the Gap is a coming of age film. It revolves around three Rockford skaters and their personal endeavors as they overcome adult challenges. Zack Mulligan is one of those three men and speaks out on what it was like to work with director Bing Liu.

We conducted an interview with Bing Liu when the film first released on Hulu. You can watch the interview here.