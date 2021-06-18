Exelon files to deactivate Byron nuclear plant

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — Exelon has filed with grid operator PJM Interconnection to deactivate the Byron nuclear plant.

As reported by Nuclear Newswire, Exelon made the filing on June 16th, the day after the Illinois Senate failed to reach an agreement on a clean energy bill which would have provided nearly $700 million to keep the Byron and Dresden, Illinois, reactors in operation.

Exelon has asked for the Byron 1 reactor to be deactivated on September 14th, and the Byron 2 reactor to be deactivated on September 16th.

An Exelon spokesperson said, “Sending a deactivation notice to PJM was among the routine regulatory and procedural steps Exelon said would occur after it the retirement of Byron and Dresden was announced in August 2020. While we were able to take that step immediately for Dresden, we had to wait until Byron failed to clear in a capacity auction before filing a deactivation notice.” The spokesperson added that after Byron failed to clear in the capacity auction held in late May, “[Exelon] couldn’t postpone the filing any longer because we needed to give PJM at least 90 days’ notice before closing a plant.”

Lawmakers can still return to Springfield this summer to consider a clean energy bill.