‘Exorcism in the lumber aisle’: Police escort disorderly people from Home Depot

DICKSON CITY, Pa. (WBRE) — Here’s a headline you don’t see often: an reported exorcism at a local home improvement store.

The exorcism in this case was for trees and it took place in Dickson City at the Commerce Boulevard Home Depot. Dickson City Police responded to a call of “bad behavior” occurring in the lumber aisle.

“3:26pm Commerce Blvd. @ Home Depot for disorderly people having an exorcism in the lumber isle for the dead trees. They were escorted out of the building,” the post said.

There is no indication the incident had anything to do with the price of lumber. The comments on the police post are priceless. “Sometimes I think the 2x4s in my garage are possessed,” one commenter said.

“God bless the men in blue. I can’t believe this is what they have to deal with on a daily basis,” another said.

Police escorted the people out of the store without incident. No charges have been filed at this time.