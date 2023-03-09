CINCINNATI, Ohio (WTVO) — An exotic cat is recovering at a zoo after it tested positive for cocaine.

According to WLWT, animal control in Oakley responded to calls of a “leopard” wandering a neighborhood on January 28th.

The Hamilton County Dog Wardens found the African serval in a tree and took it to Cincinnati Animal Care (CAC), where a DNA test confirmed its species type.

According to WXIX, the cat got loose after jumping out of its owner’s car during his arrest.

The cat suffered a broken leg during its capture, CAC’s Ray Anderson said, adding that the cat was “not excited” to be removed from the tree.

“Our initial thought was the cat was a hybrid F1 Savannah, which is legal to own in Ohio, but our expert was pretty certain Amiry was a serval, which are illegal to own,” CAC community engagement manager Ray Anderson said.

The CAC also found that the cat, nicknamed “Amiry”, also tested positive for cocaine.

“It did come back positive for cocaine,” Anderson said. “Now, we can’t say how the animal got the cocaine in the system. I don’t know if it was environmental or experimental.”

The cat was later transferred to the Cincinnati Zoo for further care. Zoo officials said Amiry will work with trainers and, if he adjusts well, they will keep him.

Law enforcement said Amiry’s owner has been cooperative with the investigation and will not face charges. Although it is illegal to keep servals as pets in Ohio, it is legal in neighboring Kentucky and Indiana.