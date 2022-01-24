Expect to get your tax return a little later this year

(WTVO) — It was the first day of tax season on Monday, but the IRS is issuing a warning this year.

Everyone who files should expect their return to be delayed. That is partly because the IRS is short-staffed and still behind on last year’s returns. The IRS suggested that people file early, accurately, and online to avoid extra-long delays.

“The best way that you can overcome having to wait too long is just making sure you file as error-free of a return as you can,” said IRS spokesperson Clay Sanford. “If you e-file plus direct deposit, the majority of folks can expect refunds in 21 days or less.”

Tax experts said that filers should make sure that their returns include all of the necessary documents, which include letters regarding child tax credits and the $1,400 stimulus payment.

Parents who received the child tax credit should expect a smaller return.