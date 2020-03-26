Expecting mothers left with many questions amid COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For many women, pregnancy can be a stressful period of time. Trying to keep consistent doctor’s appointments in the middle of a pandemic doesn’t help.

That’s exactly what many local pregnant woman are dealing with and the situation is leaving them with more questions than answers. Nicole Zammuto is due to give birth to her baby boy in two and a half months.

“I am scared to death to go to these appointments, especially at the hospital,” she explained. “ The one thing that I’m really nervous about is being able to find wipes, and formula. I already started to look for those and I couldn’t find any wipes already.”

Zammuto is understandably anxious about not having enough supplies if her baby arrives early. Medical experts say there are still a lot of unknowns about the virus, so they are stressing once again the seriousness of social distancing to pregnant mothers.

“It’s always difficult telling someone not to be scared, especially when you have a woman with a baby,” explained Dr. Timothy Durkee, an OB-GYN at SwedishAmerican. “We advise them to be concerned, we advise them to be diligent and to be smart, and to not to underestimate what the virus does.”

Dr. Durkee recommends anyone over 37-weeks pregnant should work from home and treat themselves with the same precautions as a high-risk patient.

Zammuto says the thought of finally holding her baby is what is keeping her through the pandemic.

“That very moment that I do give birth to the baby because I know at that point my fears and my worries will subside for at least a little bit the second I see him and be able to hold him,” she said.

The CDC has a full guide for expecting mothers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here.

Other helpful resources include: The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society of Maternal Fetal Medicine.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

