Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

A few weeks ago, we took a trip to The Color Factory in the bottom floor of Willis Tower, and it blew us away. From the minute you step foot in The Color Factory, all of your senses just become engulfed in color. Everywhere you look there is a new way to experience color through touch, sight, taste, and hearing. The Color Factory offers great treats and photo ops for everybody. This is a great place to take the whole family. To get your tickets to The Color Factory Chicago, head to colorfactory.co.