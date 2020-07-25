Experimental Aircraft Association inspires youth in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A national aviation group with Rockford ties took flight in the Forest City Saturday morning. The local Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) chapter hosted flyers at the Cottonwood Airport, bringing aviation enthusiasts from across the Stateline together.

Pilots even gave local boy scouts a lift–offering a birds-eye-view of the city.

“When you’re flying, you, you’re up there and you just, there’s no ground to hold you down, you know…Flying is fun because there’s so many people involved in it. You get to meet so many people who have interesting airplanes that you can see,” explained one aspiring pilot, Carter Froehlich.

The national fly-in event was hosted in Rockford for ten years before it was moved to Oshkosh, Wisconsin in 1970.

