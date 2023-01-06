ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — We are just about a week into 2023, and for many local residents, personal wellness was part of their New Year’s resolution.

Whether it’s shedding a few pounds or getting more organized, experts say getting enough sleep is at the center of any improvement plan.

The key to getting enough sleep is a good mattress, a report by Consumer Reports shows. The consumer research and advocacy group says that not all mattresses are created equal though.

That means while it’s possible to use just about any mattress, the best rest is going to be had on one that allows for comfort while in a dominant sleeping position, whether that’s on one’s back, side, or stomach.

“They’re so specific to each person,” said Hannah Engel, business relations manager at The Beloit Mattress Company. “Everybody has so many different needs and preferences. You really do need to come in and try them out and do a lot of research on them for what is going to fit you best.”

There are several types of mattresses on the market, including those with adjustable bases, flippable models, hybrid, and orthopedic mattresses that help protect the joints and spine. There are even some made to help those with specific health conditions like apnea get the best sleep possible.

“A lot of people have sleep deprivation now, as you can see with all of the adjustable bases,” said John Heiting, mattress manager at Gustafson’s Furniture & Mattress. “Heart disease, obesity. Kids that don’t get enough sleep don’t do well in school. Right now, a lot of people are hot sleepers, [so] they have cooling properties in a lot of the new mattresses, which makes a big difference because if you sleep at 98 degrees, you’re not going to be tossing and turning as much as you would in other situations.”

Other keys to getting the best sleep possible is to use a proper pillow and bedding and set thermostats to a comfortable temperature such as 65 degrees. Experts also say aside from going to bed at reasonable hour, taking a few minutes before bedtime to clear the mind helps create a healthy sleep-friendly state.