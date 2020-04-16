Experts say clean your car to prevent spread of COVID-19; local dealership offers free cleaning for front line workers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Health experts have continually advised regularly cleaning all commonly touched surfaces in your household. But there is one thing that we all use regularly that may be neglected: our cars.

One local dealership, Lou Bachrodt Auto Group, is offering free disinfecting services for first responders and healthcare workers as they fight COVID-19 on the front line.

“They’re putting their lives on the line everyday, and it’s just a token of our appreciation and then also we want to help keep them safe, and not only them but their families as well,” explained Mark Yalda, the dealership’s service director.

Yalda says these essential workers can bring their car by the service center during business hours for free full vehicle disinfect session. Service technicians will spray down the steering wheel, seats, door handles, and gear shifter with an FDA and EPA approved disinfectant.

Vehicle maintence is considered and essential business, but with service calls down Yalda says the dealership is happy to use its free time to give back to the community.

“We are considered essential, so people, first responders, and people in general are going to need to go and run errands and use their vehicles to do so, so we’re here for the consumer,” Yalda added.

Even if you are not a front line worker, it serves as a good reminder to wipe down your car’s steering wheel, seats, and dashboard to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Experts advise to keep a bottle of hand sanitizer in your car while you’re at it.

