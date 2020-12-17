Experts share ways to lower ‘winter blues’ & holiday stress

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The pandemic causes more people to feel isolated as contact with people outside your home is discouraged. The feelings of anxiety and depression during the holidays amid the health crisis can be heightened.

A local doctor tells us that there are ways to avoid feeling overwhelmed.

“You know, in the clinics and the hospitals people have gotten severe flair ups of either underlying or newly diagnosed mental health problems,” said Dr. Phillip Carlson-Dexter, an attending physician at Swedish American Hospital.

This holiday season is unlike any other. With health officials discouraging family gatherings, stress and anxiety are at an all-time high.

“Things like depression and anxiety from really the social isolation from this type of lockdown and all the measures that were taken to reduce the spread have had these unintended secondary consequences that for some people can be quite severe,” said Dr. Carlson-Dexter.

Dr. Carlson-Dexter reminds people there are ways to prevent being overwhelmed.

“Improving your exercise habits and even just taking a 30-minute walk once a day is enough to even lift people’s moods to make you feel less on edge, to give you more energy, to help you sleep better,” he added.

Anytime Fitness personal trainer Asia Horne says she is proof that physical activity changes lives.

“I’m excited to be able to share the fact, you know, how working out at the gym did save my life because of what I’ve been through in life and how I have accomplished so much by being able to come here and relieve those things that put me down and give me another chance to live for another day,” said Horne.

Horne adds to lower your stress and anxiety levels through physical activity, you don’t need a gym.

“It’s the Wintertime, snow is coming. You know, go out and shovel just a little bit of snow. Get your body going, get your heart rate up, get that adrenaline, you know, wake your mind up, wake your body, wake your spirit so you can feel like you can think for a second,” she concluded.

