EXPLAINER: Changes to tax preparation in the world of COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The COVID-19 pandemic put up road blocks for nearly every industry last year, depleting job security in the process.

A record number of Americans filed for first time unemployment benefits in 2020. Others worked from home for the majority of the year. We break down how that impacts the way some file their taxes.

Unemployment benefits have been essential for many people since the pandemic began. Unemployment in Winnebago County reached an all-time high at 22% last April.

As many people begin to file their 2020 federal income tax returns, it’s important to note the unemployment benefits received during the pandemic will be taxed. Accountant Neal Richardson says if you haven’t filed for unemployment before this year, it is.

“What’s going to happen is–if they receive more than $10, $10 or more, of compensation during the year of 2020 by January 31st, they should receive a 1099-G which will indicate what the total dollar amount was that they received in 2020 and that’s what’s going to be included on their 2020 tax returns,” said Richardson, a partner at Wipfli LLP.

In the past, the government has allowed home office tax deductions for supplies you would need for working out of the office. But Richardson tells us that if you work for someone, don’t count on it.

“They really (with the change over in 2017) took away a lot of that for those that are employees, the home office deduction. So, they will not get a benefit from that. If I recall right, the act did allow a one time payment of roughly $250 that could be paid out to associates or the employees by the employer that would not be considered taxable. But from the taxpayers standpoint, the employee, they would not get a deduction,” he added.

If you are self-employed, you are able to get the deduction.

