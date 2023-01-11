LA SALLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and billowing clouds of smoke could be seen emanating from the factory.

Carus Chemical, located at 1500 8th Street, manufactures chemicals used in water treatment plants.

Photo: WLS

Fire departments from multiple surrounding agencies were called in around 9 a.m. to respond to contain the blaze, which started in the shipping department, according to Shaw Local.

A video posted to Twitter showed the massive fire.

La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove told radio station WLPO that no evacuation orders have yet been issued, and Police Chief Mike Smudzinski said all employees were accounted for.

Photo: WLS

The city released a statement saying, “There was a fire at the Carus Chemical Building. Residents living nearby are asked to please shelter in place.”

Kim Biggs, a spokesperson for the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, said the agency is still gathering information and will respond to the site.

DEVELOPING…

The Associated Press contributed to this report.