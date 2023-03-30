UPDATE (7:40 a.m.) — The Federal Aviation Administration released a preliminary statement on the crash. It confirms a single-engine Piper PA-32 crashed southwest of Logan County Airport around 7:30 P.M. Wednesday. Two people were on board. The FAA says the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.

UPDATE (09:53 p.m.) — The plane is registered to James Grimaldi and William Bates. Right now, it’s unclear if either person was on the plane at the time of the crash.

LINCOLN, Ill. (WMBD)– According to the Lincoln Fire Department, a plane crashed in Lincoln Wednesday night.

The Lincoln Daily News reports a small plane crashed near Open Arms Christian Fellowship Church in Lincoln.

The locally-owned newspaper also reports that a meeting was inside the church, and the plane hit a block structure and came to a halt.

The paper also indicates injuries are reported inside the aircraft.

This developing story will be updated once more details become available.