Facebook building data center in DeKalb

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday, Facebook announced it would be building an $800 million data center and 100 new jobs to DeKalb.

The 907,000-square-foot data center will be among the most advanced, efficient data centers in the world, the company said in a statement.

“There are many variables that enter into the decision process for data center locations, and DeKalb provided many compelling reasons for Facebook to bring our newest data center to Illinois,” said Rachel Peterson, Vice President of Data Center Strategy for Facebook. “We’re so thankful to the City of DeKalb, the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation, the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity, and all of our community partners for their diligence and enthusiasm throughout this process. We are proud to join the DeKalb community and look forward to a strong relationship for years to come.”

The facility will be the 12th Facebook data center in the United States.

Facebook says DeKalb was chosen for the site due to its access to renewable energy, strong talent pool, higher education institutions, community partners, and strong infrastructure.

“Today, we’re proud to celebrate that DeKalb will be Facebook’s newest home,” said Jerry Smith, Mayor of DeKalb. “It’s a boon to our community, and once online, this data center will be part of a network that connects people all over the world. We hope that the ripple effect of Facebook’s decision will be a catalyst for more companies to see all that DeKalb and this region have to offer.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

