Facebook oversight board to rule on suspended Trump account

US President Donald Trump speaks following a section of the border wall in Alamo, Texas, on January 12, 2021. Trump on January 13, 2021, became the first US president to be impeached for a second time, when a bipartisan majority in the House of Representatives voted to charge him with inciting last week's attack on the US Capitol. One week before Trump is to leave office, a total of 232 lawmakers, including 10 Republicans who broke with the president, voted to impeach the defiant Republican leader for high crimes and misdemeanors on a single charge of "incitement of insurrection."

(AP) — Former President Donald Trump will find out this week whether he gets to return to Facebook.

The social network’s quasi-independent Oversight Board says it will announce its decision Wednesday on a case concerning the former president’s account.

Trump’s account was suspended for inciting violence that led to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

After years of treating Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric with a light touch, Facebook and Instagram took the drastic step of silencing his accounts on Jan. 7, saying at the time he’d be suspended “at least” through the end of his presidency.