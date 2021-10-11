Facebook to reduce the amount of politics on users’ feeds

FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Days before Germany’s federal elections, Facebook removed a network of accounts that it said had spread COVID-19 misinformation and encouraged violent responses to COVID restrictions. The crackdown, announced Sept. 16, 2021, was the first use of Facebook’s new “coordinated social harm” policy aimed at stopping not state-sponsored disinformation campaigns but otherwise typical users who have mounted an increasingly sophisticated effort to sidestep rules on hate speech or misinformation. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(WTVO) — Facebook is planning to reduce the amount of politics users will see on their feed after Nick Clegg, Vice President for Global Affairs and Communications at Facebook, received a request from users’ to see more posts from friends.

According to skynews, Clegg said that the company has been testing ways to give users the Facebook experience they desire.

“We cannot, with a wave of the wand, make everyone’s life perfect. What we can do is improve our products, so that our products are as safe and as enjoyable to use,” said Clegg.

This statement comes after Frances Haugen, former Facebook employee and whistleblower, said that the social media website has been hiding important information from the public and is buying its profits with the Facebook users’ safety.

“Left alone, Facebook will continue to make choices that go against the common good,” Haugen said.

Facebook is also reportedly planning to make the reduction after it lifted “exceptional” safety measures implemented for last year’s US election.