WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) – The Win-Bur-Sew Fire Protection District will get some much needed help to tackle its $1 million debt.

Voters approved of the property tax hike in Tuesday’s Primary Election. A home valued at $100,000 will pay roughly an additional $56 per year.

Fire Chief Dave Loria said the money will also help maintain the level of service his district already provides.