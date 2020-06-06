Faith leaders unite in Beloit to pray for racial equality

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — While demonstrations against racial injustice and police brutality continue across the country, local faith leaders are among those pleading for change.

More than 40 people gathered in prayer on Saturday at Brown-Hatchell Park in Beloit.

“I think this is a great opportunity for the clergy community, the pastoral community to have one voice and to bring a voice of unity, and prayer, and healing, and reconciliation for our community,” explained Pastor Adam Meyer of Family Worship Center.

Pastor Meyer and New Zion Baptist Church associate minister Michael Bell led the service.

“[The goal is] being able to show that we’re coming together, no matter what color we are, and we’re willing to work together. And that’s what the important thing is about me and Pastor Meyer teaming up here. And we’re willing to do whatever needs to be done to get the job done,” Minister Bell explained.

Those who attended spent 9 minutes on their knees in silent prayer to honor George Floyd. Meyer and Bell say that religious leaders have a key role to play in the fight against racism.

“With this systemic racism, it’s not just the police officers. It’s also racism within our community. And no one should teach their child hate. And we want to change that,” Bell added.

The two also held a similar event at Hackett Elementary School. Bell added that he is hoping to hold a community prayer service every Saturday moving forward.

