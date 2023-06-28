(WTVO) — Emo superstars Fall Out Boy have released a cover version of Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” but updated the lyrics to include events from the past 34 years.

Billy Joel’s 1989 original strung together a rapid-fire listing of Cold War-era historical references to paint a blurry picture of Baby Boomer nostalgia.

The new version strings together references to Rodney King, Twilight, Iron Man, 9/11, and George Floyd, Balloon Boy, the Fyre Festival and much more. “Oklahoma City bomb/Kurt Cobain/Pokémon,” sings frontman Patrick Stump.

Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz wrote on Twitter: “I thought about this song a lot when I was younger. All these important people and events- some that disappeared into the sands of time- others that changed the world forever. So much has happened in the span of the last 34 years- we felt like a little system update might be fun. Hope you like our take on it…”

The band released a lyric video to help listeners catch all the updated references.