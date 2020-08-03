Fallen Rockford detective remembered 19 years later

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police lost one of their own, Kevin Rice, 19 years ago on Monday. Rice was a 14-year veteran and Rockford Police detective.

He was investigating a group of suspicious men in his sister’s neighborhood. One of the men pulled a gun, shooting and killing Rice as he pulled up in his car.

William Buck, who was 19-years old at the time, was convicted of killing the detective and sentenced to 60 years.

Rice was survived by his wife and three children.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

