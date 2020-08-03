ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police lost one of their own, Kevin Rice, 19 years ago on Monday. Rice was a 14-year veteran and Rockford Police detective.
He was investigating a group of suspicious men in his sister’s neighborhood. One of the men pulled a gun, shooting and killing Rice as he pulled up in his car.
William Buck, who was 19-years old at the time, was convicted of killing the detective and sentenced to 60 years.
Rice was survived by his wife and three children.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Rockford Rivets hopeful of resuming their season on Thursday
- Local financial expert shares tips for college students
- Fallen Rockford detective remembered 19 years later
- Annual Sturgis rally in expecting 250K, stirring virus concerns
- Miss Carly’s and staff gets a well deserved makeover!
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!