Families battle the heat but thankful for return to the softball field

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — After COVID-19 canceled softball games earlier this summer, families and players returning to action say that the heat wasn’t going to keep them from taking the field.

At the Softball Summer Slam Tournament in Belvidere, parents and kids alike say they are excited to be back at the diamond–even with the hot and muggy weather. As dozens of youth softball teams competed, parents and spectators had to find ways to stay cool.

“You play softball in the summer in the midwest, it gets hot. So what we do is lots of water. So I start asking my daughter to start drinking the night before, start hydrating. It’s important even for me sitting here, so nothing in the cooler but water,” explained Bill Baldon, who was there to see his daughter play.

Madison, Wisconsin native Bill Baldon says his go-to trick to cool down is to head to the movie theater. However, because of COVID-19, he got a hotel room instead so there was a place for him and his daughter to stay in between games.

“As a dad sitting out in the heat it’s hard on me, but the air-conditioning in the theater is usually good. So that’s another tip, but right now, that’s hard because it’s probably not safe to open the theaters up,” Baldon added.

Other parents came prepared with umbrellas and tents.

“Just made sure that we had a tent, just in case the sun was hot and beating down on us. We got really lucky, we actually had a little bit of rain and it’s been actually pretty cloudy, so temperature’s good and breeze is blowing,” Serina Wolber said.

Despite the heat, parents say they’re glad to be able to watch their kids play again after the pandemic canceled games months ago.

“It’s great for me, helps with my mental health to get out of the house. It helps our relationship for me to be out here supporting her doing something she loves. And of course, it’s good for her. One of the things that’s hard about the pandemic is social isolation for young people,” Baldon added.

The tournament runs through the end of the weekend at the Ross Fish Youth Sports Complex.

