Families encouraged to examine their savings plans during ‘America Saves Week’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With winter in full swing, local financial experts say that many families should take some time to think about saving for the unexpected.

Monday kicks off ‘America Saves Week.’ It’s a nationwide effort urging Americans to check-in on their spending habits, set financial goals, and create a savings plan.

Tips include saving as a family, preparing for retirement, enrolling in automatic savings plans, and putting money aside for life’s hiccups.

“This time of year, you can have major home repairs that have happened, that you’re going to need some emergency funds in place for big ones being vehicle damages or repairs, as well as replacement of items in your home,” said J.T. Quillen, a retail banking leader at Northwest Bank.

Families have engaged in ‘America Saves Week’ since 2007.