Families struggle with higher energy bills due to staying home, but help is available

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For many of us, the COVID-19 pandemic has meant more time spent at home. That extra time not spent at work or at school means families are spending more on power.

We spoke with one homeowner who noticed the increase and also find resources available for those struggling to keep up.

“It’s scary and the bills are going higher instead of lower,” explained Homeowner Nineka Marinelli.

At the Marinelli household, all four family members are home all day.

“March and April we didn’t really notice then all of a sudden I was like ok you know May, June, July they just kept creeping up and these last two months have gone up at least $60 dollars from last year,” she explained.

With more and more adults working from home and kids participating in remote learning, higher energy bills are the reality for many local families.

“They show you on your bill, like your almost like you’re in kindergarten again with the blocks. And my block has doubled and tripled,” Marinelli said.

However, there is help out there.

“When someone comes to us for some assistance the first question we ask is if you’ve applied for LIHEAP it’s through Winnebago County human services and we refer to anyone who is eligible to do so to apply for LIHEAP funding,” said Major Teri Martsolf of the Rockford Salvation Army.

“A good line of information for families is the United Way 2-1-1 help line, which we keep updated with our information as to what kind of funding is available to what kind of assistance,” Major Martsolf added.

ComEd also has several programs to assist families.

“If you’re in trouble, if you’re behind on your bills please call com ed you can go to our website or you can call our toll free number at 1800-334-7661and we’ll have operators who will address your concerns and help you through a variety of different programs,” said George Gaulrapp of ComEd West.

You can also customize payment plans so it works for you and your family.

“We do have different payment programs say you have $500 past due bill, we can help you with $300 of it. We can take the other $200 and split it between 18 to 24 months in payments,” Gaulrappa added.

One key piece of advise is to ask for help now before it’s too late.

“Don’t be embarrassed, don’t be afraid. Call now. Don’t wait till your power is cut off,” Gaulrapp advised.

