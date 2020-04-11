Families with Autistic children adjust to stay-at-home order

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jamie Dornink wears many hats in her life, she’s a mother of two, a wife, a special education teacher and the president of the Superhero Center for Autism.

Her 7 year old son Brody is autistic and the stay-at-home order has been difficult for Brody to understand because he needs consistency and structure in his day-to-day life.

“My son had a meltdown the other day, no idea what caused it, it was just he was having a rough time, and it really could be such a change in schedule that we have not left our home for a month now,” Dornink says.

She stresses that parents don’t need to be so hard on themselves.

“With kiddos like Brody and with kiddos in general with special needs every second counts, and it’s not like it needs to be full of academics or full of all the stuff they’re supposed to be learning at school it’s a great time to practice, we’re working on him using a spoon.” Dornink says.

However, doing simple daily things with your child, like matching socks, is still beneficial to your child’s growth.

Speech and language pathologist Kelly Friesema says visual boards and schedules are helpful for parents and kids.

“There are children who aren’t verbal to just constantly be talking and labeling things and commenting about what we’re seeing is huge,” says Friesema.

Times may be tough right now, but both women want parents to understand it’s okay if you’re doing your best.

“When you’re looking at individuals with autism there’s this great big spectrum, and there’s a lot of very individualized needs,” says Friesema.

They both say it’s important take things day-by-day and work through the challenging days together.