Family and friends surprise local Marine returning home from deployment

ROCKFORD, Ill. A service member with Forest City roots is welcomed home. We spent the day with a Rockford family excited to welcome back one United States marine after over a half-decade apart.

Friends and family of Rockford native Ryan Rodriguez weren’t going to let COVID-19 stop them from recognizing his return home. Friends set up a parade to honor his return back to Rockford after spending eight months deployed overseas.

“I did not expect it. We were about to head out somewhere, she was going to suprise me, but then I see all my friends and family out here driving around. It was awesome. Honking for me, saying welcome home. It was cool,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez was born and raised in the Forest City but has spent the last 5 1/2 years away from home. He is moving back to Rockford after his wife found a teaching job in the area. He’s looking forward to seeing his loved ones more frequently.

“Really just spending time with family. Hopefully everyone gets their masks in check so we can be done with this, but definitely being with family,” Rodriguez explained.

Ryan’s mother, Bessy Del Real, helped plan the parade. She remembers being surprised when her son told her he wanted to join the Marines. She says she couldn’t be more proud of his service.

“He’s the first in our family, so it’s so surprising, but we’re so excited and proud that he was able to do his five years,” Del Real said.

Fellow veterans were among those who decked out their cars in red, white, and blue for the occasion. Ryan’s grandfather-in-law, Michael Seyller, is a Korean War veteran. He says it’s important for those who have served to support each other.

“We need stuff that lifts us up. Because right now there’s so much negativity going on, and it’s so nice to have something that’s pleasant,” Seyller said.

“It doesn’t matter how long you’ve been out, it’s all one big family. And I really appreciate that, I’m glad to be part of that,” Rodriguez concluded.

