Family, friends, & strangers throw parade for Rockford woman celebrating 102nd birthday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman turned 102 years old and her loved ones celebrated it with a drive-by party. Annie Simpson–or Granny Annie– was honored during the unusual circumstances during the COVID-19 crisis.
Friends and family decorated their cars and honked loud and proud while Granny Annie enjoyed the show from the safety of her porch.
“It makes her day special, it makes her feel good. That’s really what it’s all about out here during this pandemic now that we all just try to help someone else feel good, try to make sure that people know that they’re loved especially during times like this,” explained Craig Williams.
Even some strangers to the family came out to celebrate with Granny Annie.
