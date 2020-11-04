Family loses their home, three pets after Stillman Valley fire

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Shortly after 5:30 p.m., crews were called to Valley View Drive in Stillman Valley for a report of a house fire. Officials say the homeowners contacted the fire department when they were arriving home.

Officers on scene say that nobody was injured, however, three family pets lost their lives in the fire. The home is considered a total loss.

Investigators are still working to find out what caused the fire.

