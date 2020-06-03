Farmers’ market vendors stay optimistic about 2020 season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In just days, Rockford’s City Market will kick off the 2020 season. Other farmers markets across the Stateline have already seen vendors set up their displays.

This year’s farmers’ markets will look a lot different this year due to COVID-19 concerns. Edgebrook’s Market, like all others, had to make some changes.

While the crowd might not be big, the excitement for vendors and shoppers is.

“You’ll see that the booths are spaced appropriately, the main difference you’ll see today is that the vendors are going to be handling and assisting you with their products,” explained Sandy Dingus, the marketing specialist for Edgebrook.

The market is down from two dozen vendors to only half. Each of them is required to have a sanitation station. One vender at Broadview Farm and Gardens, Delicia Brown, reassured that all measures are being taken to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“This is the safest place I think you can get your food these turnips, that lettuce has literally passed through two peoples hands since it went into the ground and it’s made it here so more people should come out because it’s a much safer place to obtain your food,” Brown explained.

Edgebrook is not the only market opening. Shoppers can look forward to Rockford City’s Market is set to open on Friday. The North End City Market will open on Saturday.

“[I’m] very excited to have the opportunity to buy some fresh whether you want stuff for your garden or you want some honey or some fresh vegetables,” explained one shopper Jennifer Grabawski.

It’s that excitement that organizers will hope make it a successful season.

“So I think once everything kicks back into gear and people are aware of it our attendance will be back up,” Brown added.

Edgebrook Farmers Market is open every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until the end of October.

