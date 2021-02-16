2 killed in fatal Rock County plane crash

Rock County, Wis. (WTVO) – Two people were killed in a fatal plane crash in Rock County Tuesday morning.

WKOW reports a small plane went down just south of the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, near the Rock River around 9:18 a.m.

The pilot radioed the airport to report a problem shortly before the crash, the outlet said. Authorities described the aircraft as a Velocity V-Twin, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. It was found upside down and partially submerged in mud and water, south of Driftwood Drive, officials said.

The Rock County Sheriff will release more information this afternoon.