MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have issued charges for Romuan Moye, 45, after his 12-year-old son was found dead in a Milwaukee home last week.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a home at 39th and Elmhurst on Tuesday, October 10th and found the body of Jacarie Robinson in “an advanced state of decomposition.”

WITI reported that a witness told investigators that four days prior to the discovery, Moye was seen “acting abnormal” outside of the home. He reportedly told a witness that he had cancer and claimed he did not have long to live.

The witness also said Moye had been keeping the child away from family for the past 12 months.

Police who entered the home reported an “overwhelming smell of mold, feces, and decay.”

Jacarie’s body was found in the living room, in front of a couch. Investigators said his body appeared to be “extremely malnourished and emaciated, with moderate decomposition of the body.”

The medical examiner said he wait 54 pounds at the autopsy, which revealed a broken right leg, a fractured left leg, and two fractured ribs.

The medical examiner said the timing of Jacarie’s death could extend as far back as Labor Day.

Moye faces charges of chronic neglect of a child resulting in death, chronic neglect of a child resulting in bodily harm, chronic neglect of a child, and failure to report the death of a child.

He is still at large, police said Monday. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.