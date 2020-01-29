Fathers honor Kobe Bryant with #girldad

News

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 18: Kobe Bryant poses with his family at halftime after both his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Dads across the world are honoring the late Kobe Bryant with the hashtag “girldad.”

Fathers are taking to social media to post pictures of themselves with their daughters and the hashtag #girldad as a way of remembering Bryant, who died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and 7 other people in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday.

Bryant was the father to four girls.

The hashtag came to life Monday night as ESPN’s Elle Duncan talked about how proud he was as a father to four daughters.

“I would have 5 more girls if I could,” Duncan quoted Bryant saying. “I’m a girl dad.”

Since then, the hashtag has taken off on social media, with feeds being flooded with photos of dads and their girls from across the world.

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, who was born just last June.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds