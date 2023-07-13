WASHINGTON (WTVO) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the first daily birth control pill approved for use in the U.S. without a prescription.

The oral contraceptive, Opill (norgestrel), was approved Thursday, according to the FDA’s press release.

The medication is the first of its kind to be moved from the pharmacy to the aisle; next to other ubiquitous medications like aspirin and eyedrops.

There will be no age restriction on Opill, meaning it will be available to virtually anyone, according to the Associated Press.

“Today marks a truly momentous day for women’s health nationwide,” said President and CEO of Opill’s manufacturer Patrick Lockwood-Taylor. “Opill has the potential to radically transform women’s access to contraception.”

Opill’s price has not been announced, however over-the-counter products are typically much cheaper for those without insurance than prescriptions.

Newer birth control pills, typically combine two hormones, estrogen and progestin, which carries a heightened risk of side effects. Opill contains only progestin, which has fewer side effects but must be taken at the same time daily to be most effective.

The pill will be sold in 28-day-supply boxes, and are expected to be available in stores and online in early 2024.