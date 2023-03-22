(WTVO) — The Food and Drug Administration has ruled that GOOD Meat branded lab-grown chicken meat is safe for consumers.

“We have no questions at this time regarding GOOD Meat’s conclusion that foods comprised of or containing cultured chicken cell material [are] as safe as comparable foods produced by other methods,” the FDA said

The meatstuffs still need to be approved by the Agricultural Department before it can be sold in stores.

GOOD Meat says it initially plans to sell its product at 30 restaurants owned by chef Jose Andres.

The FDA previously granted approval for lab-grown chicken manufactured by UPSIDE Foods in November 2022.

Both companies use cellular information from live chickens to create synthetic meat products.