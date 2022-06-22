STURGIS, Mich. (WTVO) — The FDA is in the early stages of investigating if another baby’s death could be connected to formula made by Abbott Labs at the companies Sturgis, Michigan plant.

The FDA said that it was notified earlier this month about the death, which happened in January. Abbott recalled some of its formula and closed the Michigan plant earlier this year after reports of possible bacteria infections. That investigation is still inconclusive.

A spokesman for Abbott said that there is no evidence to suggest a relationship between this new case and its baby formula, according to the Washington Post.

The company is also investigating.