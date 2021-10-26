FDA panel approves vaccine for kids 5-11

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WTVO) — Young kids are closer to being eligible for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

An FDA panel overwhelmingly approved on Tuesday the shot for children ages 5-11, though they still need to formally authorize the vaccines. CDC officials will meet next week to vote on the shots

The dosage is about 30% of what is given to teens and adults. A study of elementary school children found that the Pfizer vaccine is nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infection, which experts said means important protection for kids.

“Children are not immune, some children do, when they become infected, do get quite sick, some children do die,” said Jen Kates of The Kaiser Family Foundation. “Children get infected with COVID and transmit.”

The White House said that it has secured enough Pfizer doses to vaccinate every eligible child. Those doses will begin going to pharmacies and pediatricians offices as soon as the decision is finalized.