(NewsNation) — After a Las Vegas accident that claimed the lives of nine individuals, the National Transportation Safety Board is doubling down on its call for all new automobiles to be equipped with technology designed to deter or prevent speeding.

This marks the NTSB’s second such recommendation in six years, reflecting a growing concern over the role of speed in fatal auto accidents.

Last year, more than 12,000 people lost their lives in the U.S. due to crashes related to speeding, with hundreds of thousands more suffering injuries.

The recommended technology, known as Intelligent Speed Assistance, or ISA, utilizes GPS and sign recognition to restrict a vehicle’s speed within specified zones. Unlike traditional speed-limiting devices, ISA dynamically adjusts the speed limit based on the location where a vehicle is operating, rather than imposing a fixed cap.

Despite the pressing need for enhanced road safety measures, auto manufacturers have been lukewarm to the idea of adopting ISA. Road safety advocates express skepticism about the technology’s widespread acceptance, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has yet to endorse the NTSB’s recommendation.

The NTSB has presented its recommendations to the NHTSA, all 50 states and major domestic auto manufacturers. A comprehensive report detailing these proposals is expected to be released in coming weeks.