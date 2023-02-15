ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Joseph Van Sach, 50, has been sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for violently assaulting a corrections officer at Thomson prison.

Van Sach was tried in Rockford over a 7-day jury trial and was found guilty in March 2022.

The incident in question occurred on April 2nd, 2019, in which Van Sach assaulted the officer.

Van Sach was serving time on the charge of Felon in Possession of a Firearm in 2005, plus battery to a police officer and armed robbery.

Thomson prison has been criticized extensively over claims of sexual misconduct between inmates and employees, prison escapes, and the deaths of half a dozen inmates — including one almost two weeks ago.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons ordered the transfer of dozens of inmates.