Federal Reserve makes emergency rate cut to combat coronavirus fears

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — The Federal Reserve announced a half-point cut to national interest rates on Tuesday, to calm investor concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell announced the move to lower the rate to between 1-percent and 1.25-percent.

This is the biggest one-time cut and first unscheduled, emergency rate cut since the 2008 financial crisis.

“What changed, really, was, I would say, over the course of the last couple of weeks we’ve seen a broader spread of the virus. We’ve seen it begin to spread a bit here in the United States. But for us, what really matters, of course, is is not the epidemiology, but the risk to the economy. So, we saw a risk to the to the outlook for the economy and chose to act,” Powell said.

Stocks fluctuated wildly after the announcement. At the closing bell, all the major indexes ended down for the day.

The Dow Jones lost nearly 800 points.

