(WTVO) — The National Transportation Safety Board has made a recommendation that all new cars come with technology that prevents speeding.

The NTSB said road safety was the reason for the recommendation, after 12,000 people in the United States were killed in speed-related crashes last year.

The agency recommended the implementation of intelligent speed assistance technology that takes into account the speed limit of where the driver is located, using GPS and road sign recognition, according to NBC News.

The NTSB suggested this and several other options to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, all 50 states, and major auto manufacturers. A full report is expected in the coming weeks.

The NTSB does not have regulatory or enforcement powers and first made a similar recommendation to use intelligent speed assistance technology in 2017.

The NHTSA, which gives safety labels to new vehicles, asked for public input on the subject in March 2022 and said it is still reviewing the feedback.

While the Alliance for Automotive Innovation says it is more focused on driver education and awareness to prevent fatal collisions, David Zipper, from Harvard University’s Kennedy School, said, “The approaches we’ve had for decades aren’t working. Nagging people to abide by speeding laws only works once in a while. A more natural place to focus is on car design.”