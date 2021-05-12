Feds: Georgia man had fraudulent unemployment benefits sent to DeKalb residence

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio. There were just a few hundred coronavirus cases when Congress first started focusing on emergency spending in early March. By the end of that month, as Congress passed the massive $2.2 trillion Cares Act, cases skyrocketed above 100,000 and deaths climbed past 2,000. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Georgia man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Rockford on Tuesday on charges that he filed false unemployment claims using residences in DeKalb and Homewood.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 27-year-old Robert Carter filed COVID-19 unemployment aid claims with the state of Maryland, had debit cards sent to residences in Illinois, and collected the funds through ATMs in Illinois.

The indictment says Carter and others schemed to submit the fraudulent claims from June through August 2020, resulting in more than $506,000 in benefits for “claimants who he knew were not entitled to benefits and who did not work or live in Maryland.”

Carter faces three counts of wire fraud involving unemployment compensation claims and the Coronavirus Aid Relief, Economic Security (CARES Act).

He faces up to 20 years in prison, if convicted.