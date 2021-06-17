Feeling lucky? Illinois announces vaccine lottery with $100K to $1M payouts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois will join several states in offering a lottery for residents who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced the “All in For the Win” vaccine lottery program on Thursday, which will award $7 million in cash prizes to residents over 18, and $3 million in scholarships to those 12 to 17.

Residents who received a vaccine dose within Illinois will be automatically registered to win.

Starting July 8th and throughout the summer, the Illinois State Lottery will make drawings of $100,000 to $1 million for those over 18, and Bright Start College Savings Plan awards for those under 18.

Pritzker said there will be statewide drawings, as well as drawings specific to each of Illinois’ regions.

The effort is meant to encourage more people to become vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The state budget allowed Illinois to set aside $7 million for prizes and $3 million for scholarships for minors who get a shot.

Pritzker said 7.3 million residents have been vaccinated already, and over 3 million have yet to be vaccinated.