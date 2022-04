ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hardie Bell, 28, was arrested Saturday after police said a handgun was in plain view during a traffic stop.

According to Rockford Police, officers pulled Bell over in the area of School and Hinkley Streets around 12:35 a.m. and found the gun.

Bell was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.