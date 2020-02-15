Female pedestrian on Illinois interstate killed in crash

SHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — A 24-year-old woman died Friday after being hit by a car as she ran across an Illinois interstate.

A statement from the Illinois State Police says Gloria Sanchez-Perez and another woman were in a Toyota Prius traveling west on Interstate 290 in Schaumburg on Friday night when the car left the road, ending up in a ditch.

It’s not clear who was driving or what caused the car to leave the road.

Authorities say both women ran across the westbound lanes of the interstate. Sanchez-Perez was hit by a Toyota Camry as she ran. She died at a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!



Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.