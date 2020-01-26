Female veterans connected with benefits information, other services

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of female veterans are connected with VA benefits information and other life-improving services.

The Department of Veterans Affairs and Rockford SheVets hosted the meet and greet at Memorial Hall.
Vets were matched with information on health education, mental health counseling, community service and job opportunities.

“We feel that it’s important to bring the sisterhood together and have them be able to feel comfortable in meeting and greeting with the local vendors and just being able to know where they can get their information from,” said Veteran Service Officer Debbie Fuehrer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories