Female veterans connected with benefits information, other services

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of female veterans are connected with VA benefits information and other life-improving services.
The Department of Veterans Affairs and Rockford SheVets hosted the meet and greet at Memorial Hall.
Vets were matched with information on health education, mental health counseling, community service and job opportunities.
“We feel that it’s important to bring the sisterhood together and have them be able to feel comfortable in meeting and greeting with the local vendors and just being able to know where they can get their information from,” said Veteran Service Officer Debbie Fuehrer.