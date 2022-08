(WTVO) — Paramount Pictures is planning a spin-off of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” and it will focus on two characters audiences barley got to known in the hit 1986 comedy.

“Sam and Victor’s Day Off” will focus on the two valets who took Cameron’s father’s red Ferrari for a spin. The valets did not have names in the film.

The people behind the “Karate Kid” streaming series “Cobra Kai” are producing the film. It is unknown if Ferris Bueller or Cameron will make appearances.