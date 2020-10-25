Festival of Frights apologizes after many attendees left in the dark

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Festival of Frights sent out an apology to everyone who waited in line and was unable to see the light show Saturday night at Sinnissippi Park in Rockford.

Organizers say the lights were on a timer that automatically shut them off at 8:00 p.m. The lights have been extended to 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Officials ask everyone to keep supporting the event, and say they have bigger plans for next year.

Money raised from donations go to costumes for needy kids.

