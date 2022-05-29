JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting.

Police released scant details about the shooting, saying that officers were called to the 200 block of S. Jackson Street around 3 a.m. and found shell casings in the area, along with a home and vehicle that showed signs of bullet damage.

No one was injured and police said no one checked into any of the local hospitals with gunshot wounds.

An apartment in the 200 block of S. Jackson Street was searched by police, where evidence from the shooting was found, but no arrests were made and no one was reported to have been taken into custody.

Police say the incident is under investigation, but there is no threat to the public.