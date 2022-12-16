If you feel like it has been exceptionally gloomy lately, you’re not alone, and recent observation backs you up! Friday marked the 8th day in a row that Rockford saw 100% cloud cover. The last time we saw any meaningful sunshine was nearly 2 full weeks ago! Clouds remained the story out there again Friday afternoon with a lingering system bringing snow showers through the afternoon as well.

Temperatures tonight do not fall far from where they are now, only a couple degrees cooler into the low 20s. Heavy cloud cover remains locked in place, and light snow showers continue through the night. Untreated roads likely are already slick, so drive with caution!

Isolated snow showers remain possible through the night, but much lighter in coverage than Friday afternoon.

Tomorrow, we stay in the 20s again with still overcast skies and few snow showers through the afternoon, but less so than what we saw today. Wind chills in the low 20s and teens keep us feeling chilly again.

Futurecast does not show the snow showers very well. but we will definitely see very overcast skies through the afternoon tomorrow.

We finally see some clearing into Sunday, as this will probably mark the first day of meaningful sunshine in nearly 2 full weeks!

This leads us to our next weather system and push of very cold arctic air. This comes toward the end of the week and depending on how things develop ahead of the system, we could see some accumulating snow before Christmas. There have been many images shared on social media about the potential snowfall with this system, and I would caution people in putting much thought into a system that is still nearly a full week and thousands of miles away. The forecast will continue to improve between now and then. But for now, it is very difficult, if not impossible, to make any accurate forecast on snowfall totals or placement for this system. Stay tuned as the forecast becomes clearer early next week!

Something we are more certain of the cold that is coming in behind this weather system. This system will help to draw in some very cold arctic air to the area, bringing temperatures to around 20 degrees below normal at times late next week and weekend.

This blast of cold air sticks around for the end of the month, as the Climate Prediction Center is heavily favoring below normal temperatures in the period around Christmas.

In the short term, we are still cold with highs in the 20s through the weekend and early next week. We have a few chances for snow Saturday and Monday, before our main weather system to watch for coming in the middle to end of next week. This will bring with it very cold weather, with highs in the teens and lows approaching zero!