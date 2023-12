ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hoping to use that Christmas bonus for some extra holiday shopping?

A new survey by the Freedom Economy Index found 42% of American small business owners say they can’t afford to give out bonuses this year.

Twenty-eight percent of businesses said they would have to give out smaller bonuses than years past.

Inflation was the reason cited for the decrease. In addition, 52% of respondents said they had much slower Black Friday sales this year.